Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) by 362.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,080 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of MeiraGTx worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MeiraGTx by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 4,102,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,118,000 after acquiring an additional 389,105 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in MeiraGTx by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,043,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,452 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MeiraGTx by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,539,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,221,000 after acquiring an additional 47,819 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in MeiraGTx by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 565,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,153,000 after acquiring an additional 214,000 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in MeiraGTx during the 4th quarter valued at $6,894,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

Get MeiraGTx alerts:

MeiraGTx stock opened at $16.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $716.04 million, a PE ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 1.31. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 32.51% and a negative net margin of 413.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 4,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $62,461.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,320,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,864,546.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart Naylor sold 3,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $57,108.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 434,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,574,469.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,552 shares of company stock worth $309,757. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MGTX. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of MeiraGTx in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MeiraGTx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.83.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; degenerative diseases; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX).

Receive News & Ratings for MeiraGTx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeiraGTx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.