Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 125,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,650,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,006,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,618,000 after purchasing an additional 176,494 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 940,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 34,777 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 480,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 8,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 12,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.80 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of CASI stock opened at $1.62 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.62. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $3.90. The company has a market cap of $226.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.15.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 307.53% and a negative return on equity of 62.05%. The business had revenue of $5.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma, which has completed Phase I studies in China.

