Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 7,081 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,081 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the first quarter worth about $697,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 19.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,015,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,948,000 after buying an additional 168,636 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 7.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 765,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,396,000 after buying an additional 55,881 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 274.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 30,493 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 0.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,837,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,370,000 after buying an additional 24,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

QRTEA opened at $13.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.98. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $14.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.02.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qurate Retail news, Director John C. Malone sold 87,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $1,181,645.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,979,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,956,446.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 356,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $4,871,872.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,444,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,798,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 820,034 shares of company stock worth $11,096,097. Corporate insiders own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on QRTEA shares. Bank of America started coverage on Qurate Retail in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.