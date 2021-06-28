Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Palatin Technologies, Inc is a development-stage medical technology company involved in developing and commercializing products and technologies for diagnostic imaging, cancer therapy and ethical drug development These developments are based on its proprietary monoclonal antibody radiolabeling and enabling peptide platform technologies. “

Get Palatin Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PTN opened at $0.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $126.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.42. Palatin Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.48.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Palatin Technologies will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 130,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 482.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 31,826 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

Featured Article: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Palatin Technologies (PTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Palatin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palatin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.