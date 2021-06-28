Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) Short Interest Down 93.5% in June

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 93.5% from the May 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of PBMLF remained flat at $$1.94 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.84. Pacific Booker Minerals has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.52 million, a PE ratio of -48.49 and a beta of 0.45.

Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum concentrates. It primarily holds interests in the Morrison property located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Booker Gold Explorations Limited and changed its name to Pacific Booker Minerals Inc in February 2000.

