Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 731,800 shares, a growth of 1,973.1% from the May 31st total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Orphazyme A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Guggenheim cut shares of Orphazyme A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orphazyme A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Orphazyme A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

ORPH stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.36. 62,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,421,839. The company has a market cap of $257.25 million and a P/E ratio of -2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.70. Orphazyme A/S has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $77.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.79.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Orphazyme A/S stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orphazyme A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company focuses on the amplification of heat-shock proteins to develop and commercialize therapeutics for diseases caused by protein misfolding and aggregation, and lysosomal dysfunction, including lysosomal storage and neuromuscular degenerative diseases.

