O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stake Boosted by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 201.5% during the first quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 43.0% during the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth $3,190,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 53.6% during the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 95.6% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 35,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,957,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.84, for a total value of $265,188.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.73, for a total value of $1,764,781.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,900.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,148 shares of company stock worth $34,816,827. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.22.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $557.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $541.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $411.78 and a 52-week high of $568.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by $1.59. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 545.81% and a net margin of 15.99%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

