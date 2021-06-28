Ontology (ONT) Price Up 1.1% Over Last 7 Days

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 28th. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00001896 BTC on exchanges. Ontology has a market cap of $563.05 million and approximately $93.78 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ontology has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003839 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00051445 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00032685 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.08 or 0.00213002 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00035251 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000204 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 865,632,987 coins. Ontology’s official website is ont.io . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

