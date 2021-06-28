One Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

One Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 51,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 677,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,056,000 after purchasing an additional 54,881 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 255,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, Orin Green Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,907,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $79.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.79. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $51.84 and a 12 month high of $79.67.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

