One Capital Management LLC Makes New $221,000 Investment in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

One Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,041,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,373,788,000 after buying an additional 6,803,900 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $878,514,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,444,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $627,039,000 after buying an additional 665,237 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,867,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,977,000 after buying an additional 519,151 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 1,045.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 478,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,997,000 after purchasing an additional 436,928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CAT shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.29.

Caterpillar stock opened at $216.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $118.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $231.90. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.45 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.80%.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

