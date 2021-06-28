One Capital Management LLC Has $919,000 Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 446 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $449,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Alphabet by 893.4% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 904 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 331,748 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $581,435,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,516.55.

GOOGL opened at $2,450.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,351.12. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,351.65 and a twelve month high of $2,461.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.