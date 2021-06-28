One Capital Management LLC Has $627,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

One Capital Management LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 825.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 486,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,793,000 after acquiring an additional 433,877 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Proequities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12,601.0% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 209,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,688,000 after buying an additional 208,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $993,000.

Shares of EFV opened at $52.71 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.17.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

