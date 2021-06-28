One Capital Management LLC Has $382,000 Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESGD. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 785,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,398,000 after buying an additional 74,422 shares during the period. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 99,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 82,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,023,000 after purchasing an additional 34,979 shares during the period. Finally, Dohj LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $608,000.

ESGD opened at $80.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.00. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $60.16 and a 1 year high of $82.34.

