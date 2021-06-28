One Capital Management LLC Acquires 10,392 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,392 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHYG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 843,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,314,000 after acquiring an additional 205,319 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,319,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,257,000 after acquiring an additional 470,657 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 13,123 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 52,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares during the period.

SHYG stock opened at $46.05 on Monday. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $42.42 and a 1-year high of $46.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.83.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.