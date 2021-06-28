Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Old Second Bancorp Inc.’s full service banking businesses include the customary consumer and commercial products and services which banks provide. The following services are included: demand, savings, time deposit, individual retirement and Keogh deposit accounts; commercial, industrial, consumer and real estate lending, including installment loans, student loans, farm loans, lines of credit and overdraft checking; safe deposit operations; trust services; and an extensive variety of additional services tailored to the needs of individual customers. “

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSBC opened at $12.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $367.97 million, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.51. Old Second Bancorp has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $14.45.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $34.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.17 million. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 12.09%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Old Second Bancorp will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Old Second Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSBC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the first quarter worth $60,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,164,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,866,000 after buying an additional 79,006 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 952,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,617,000 after buying an additional 84,653 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 154,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 9,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 542,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,484,000 after buying an additional 83,574 shares during the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Old Second Bancorp (OSBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.