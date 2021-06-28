Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $4,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Middleton & Co Inc MA purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth $4,957,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,871,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,731,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

ODFL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $253.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $258.48. The company has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.62 and a 12-month high of $276.09.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

