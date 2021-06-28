Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,327 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $4,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OKTA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth $267,128,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 159.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,032,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,661,000 after purchasing an additional 634,233 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at $155,056,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Okta in the first quarter valued at $102,838,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 760.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 284,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,676,000 after acquiring an additional 251,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

In other news, insider Brett Tighe sold 1,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total transaction of $287,700.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,174,115.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total value of $886,944.63. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,141,694.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,582 shares of company stock valued at $10,913,092. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OKTA shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Okta from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Okta in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Okta in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.86.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $246.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $239.67. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.05 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00. The company has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.46 and a beta of 0.97.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. The company had revenue of $251.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.56 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

See Also: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.