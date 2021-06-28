Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) by 34.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,130 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Ocular Therapeutix were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,512,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,200 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 6,510,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,758,000 after purchasing an additional 525,800 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,548,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,414,000 after purchasing an additional 461,855 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,577,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 143.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 600,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,434,000 after purchasing an additional 353,949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $143,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ocular Therapeutix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $14.09 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 2.15. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $24.30. The company has a quick ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 591.81% and a negative return on equity of 103.20%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device designed to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

