Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Position Boosted by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,493 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,649,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $97,145,000 after purchasing an additional 514,525 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,581,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $95,330,000 after buying an additional 68,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,937,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,852,000 after buying an additional 58,805 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,129,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,864,000 after buying an additional 78,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,429,000. Institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.16.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $32.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.44. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $33.01.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 29.82% and a negative net margin of 85.93%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.02%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $89,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $69,888,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

