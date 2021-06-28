Oaktree Capital Management LP Sells 118,134 Shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Oaktree Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,661,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,134 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned about 1.78% of Afya worth $30,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Afya by 61.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Afya in the first quarter worth approximately $190,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Afya in the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Afya by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 6,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its stake in Afya by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 15,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. 29.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AFYA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Afya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Afya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Afya from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Afya has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.84.

Shares of AFYA stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.29. 2,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,826. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Afya Limited has a fifty-two week low of $18.48 and a fifty-two week high of $29.01.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $72.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.96 million. Afya had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 22.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Afya Limited will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

