O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 2,503 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,367 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,503 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Boise Cascade worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BCC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 436.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 22.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 16,333 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter worth $414,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,058,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $337,407,000 after acquiring an additional 255,919 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BCC opened at $56.48 on Monday. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $33.57 and a 12-month high of $78.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $1.26. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 13.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.53%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BCC shares. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

In other Boise Cascade news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 2,070 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total transaction of $155,995.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,306 shares in the company, valued at $1,982,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 9,149 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $639,606.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,306 shares in the company, valued at $370,942.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,854 shares of company stock valued at $994,992 over the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

