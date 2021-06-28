O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 1,895 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,300,000. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the first quarter valued at $1,651,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 424,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 13.7% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,130,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $972,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,410,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $324,072,000 after acquiring an additional 116,987 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $314,304.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,825 shares in the company, valued at $17,199,779.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 2,775 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $208,125.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 46,514 shares of company stock valued at $3,148,773 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEM opened at $62.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.38. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $54.18 and a 12 month high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 21.77%. On average, research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s payout ratio is 82.71%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

