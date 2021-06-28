O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 79.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,859 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 146,029 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BK opened at $50.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $52.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.46.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 22.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $645,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,279,353.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $510,069.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,034 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,378 shares of company stock worth $2,793,344 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America raised The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.57.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

