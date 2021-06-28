O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 84,844 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,013 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Infosys by 3.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,078,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,012,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,266 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Infosys by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,742,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,534,000 after buying an additional 4,778,782 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Infosys by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,164,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,741 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Infosys by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,141,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,892,000 after buying an additional 2,595,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in Infosys by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 8,368,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,659,000 after buying an additional 1,064,074 shares in the last quarter. 16.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Infosys alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.97.

INFY opened at $21.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $90.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.85. Infosys Limited has a 12 month low of $9.43 and a 12 month high of $21.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.05.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 26.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.