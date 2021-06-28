O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $2.26 Million Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 24.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,882 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,805 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 8,081 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 204,532 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $52,098,000 after buying an additional 17,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in The Boeing by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the period. 53.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA opened at $248.38 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $141.58 and a twelve month high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.70) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BA. Canaccord Genuity upgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Cowen upgraded The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.65.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

