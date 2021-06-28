O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.82 Million Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAYX. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $105.61 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.01. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.96 and a 12-month high of $106.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.89.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.02 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.76% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $363,778.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,100,359.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $3,371,635.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,548,302.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,885 shares of company stock valued at $17,653,610. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

