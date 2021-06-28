Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,200 shares, an increase of 1,333.3% from the May 31st total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 206,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NYSE BXMX traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.33. The company had a trading volume of 215 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,363. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.13. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BXMX. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,864,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,021,000 after acquiring an additional 587,885 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 781,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,072,000 after purchasing an additional 219,258 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 2.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,345,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,504,000 after purchasing an additional 216,016 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 467,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 143,510 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $1,583,000.

About Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Gateway Investment Advisers, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

