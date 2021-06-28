Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Stock Position Cut by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Nucor by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Nucor by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nucor by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 54,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Nucor by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO James D. Frias sold 34,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $2,812,508.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 357,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,320,590.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David A. Sumoski sold 65,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total value of $5,299,961.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,724,891.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,897 shares of company stock worth $15,855,110. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NUE opened at $96.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.52. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $38.51 and a 52 week high of $110.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 14.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

A number of analysts have commented on NUE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Argus raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.42.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

