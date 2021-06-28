Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Receives $210.14 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $210.14.

NVAX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 target price (down from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NVAX traded up $6.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $196.59. 95,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,192,590. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of -20.84 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Novavax has a 12-month low of $75.40 and a 12-month high of $331.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.08.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.40). Novavax had a negative net margin of 66.90% and a negative return on equity of 125.71%. The business had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Novavax’s revenue for the quarter was up 13124.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Novavax will post -6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.11, for a total transaction of $1,675,468.19. Also, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 2,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.83, for a total transaction of $694,307.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,722.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,567 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,266. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novavax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,122,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novavax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. 56.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

