Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Director Alexandra K. Nolan Purchases 50,000 Shares

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Director Alexandra K. Nolan purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.17 per share, with a total value of $1,258,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Norwood Financial stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.42. The stock had a trading volume of 67 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $208.93 million, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.56. Norwood Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $22.28 and a 12-month high of $30.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.39.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $17.77 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWFL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Norwood Financial by 10.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 355,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,453,000 after purchasing an additional 33,689 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Norwood Financial by 124.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 22,105 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Norwood Financial by 34.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 19,950 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Norwood Financial by 21.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 16,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norwood Financial in the first quarter worth $326,000. Institutional investors own 20.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Norwood Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

About Norwood Financial

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

