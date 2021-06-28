Northern Trust Corp Sells 26,550 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 764,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,550 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.39% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $59,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 992,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,906,000 after buying an additional 43,007 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,322,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,528,000 after purchasing an additional 107,261 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 44.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 14,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 143,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

RHP stock opened at $83.77 on Monday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $29.23 and a one year high of $86.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.79.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($1.16). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 186.81% and a negative net margin of 160.81%. The company had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RHP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ryman Hospitality Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

