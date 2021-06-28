Northern Trust Corp Purchases 63,531 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 539,863 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,531 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.85% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $58,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 101,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,080,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 81,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,078 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter worth $1,454,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $115.37 on Monday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.50 and a 1 year high of $125.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.34. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $357.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.21%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CFR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.43.

In related news, EVP Jimmy Stead sold 3,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total transaction of $368,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,726. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

