Northern Trust Corp Increases Stock Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,159,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,213 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.50% of Apollo Global Management worth $54,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APO. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 2.3% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 1.2% during the first quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 20.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director A B. Krongard acquired 2,135 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.37 per share, with a total value of $122,484.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 176,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $10,153,678.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,638,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $61.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.35 and a 1 year high of $61.69. The stock has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.70.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 29.94%. The firm had revenue of $512.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 99.01%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on APO shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.77.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

