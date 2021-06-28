Northern Trust Corp Has $56.29 Million Stock Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,022,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,404 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $56,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 20,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. WBI Investments now owns 22,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 4,971 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,359,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 316,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,811,000 after buying an additional 7,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 323,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,992,000 after buying an additional 17,905 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Unum Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

UNM opened at $29.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $15.33 and a 12 month high of $31.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.74. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.75.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.12%.

In other Unum Group news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $1,066,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $75,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

