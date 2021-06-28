Northern Trust Corp Grows Stock Position in TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,298,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,216 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $60,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCF. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in TCF Financial by 5.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in TCF Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in TCF Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 39,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in TCF Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in TCF Financial by 52.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Get TCF Financial alerts:

TCF Financial stock opened at $45.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.97. TCF Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.81 and a fifty-two week high of $50.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.05.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $513.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.38 million. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 13.45%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TCF Financial Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Thomas C. Shafer sold 66,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $3,091,289.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,289 shares in the company, valued at $7,260,460.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel W. Terpsma sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $184,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,802.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TCF Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; debit and credit cards; and check cashing and remittance services.

Further Reading: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF).

Receive News & Ratings for TCF Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCF Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.