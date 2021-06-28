Northern Trust Corp Buys 68,700 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 592,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,700 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $57,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WMS Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 45,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period.

Shares of VT opened at $103.98 on Monday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $73.21 and a one year high of $104.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.28.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

