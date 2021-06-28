Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,300,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,021,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,869,000 after purchasing an additional 17,322 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $222.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.47. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $151.35 and a 12-month high of $222.70.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

