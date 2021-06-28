Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Sells 74 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

IWN opened at $169.01 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $90.74 and a 52-week high of $174.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.80.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.