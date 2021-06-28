Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Sells 477 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $232.28 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $136.49 and a 1-year high of $234.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $224.94.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

