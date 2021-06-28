Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 48.1% in the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 160,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,025,000 after purchasing an additional 52,274 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 4.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,133,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,684,000 after purchasing an additional 44,189 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 29.0% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 276,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,373,000 after purchasing an additional 62,251 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 30.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Clorox by 31.2% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 9,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Clorox alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus cut their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $230.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.61.

The Clorox stock opened at $176.65 on Monday. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $170.50 and a 52-week high of $239.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. This is an increase from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 60.33%.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.