Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Has $582,000 Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,755,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $253,608,000 after buying an additional 75,050 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after buying an additional 9,322 shares in the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WEC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.86.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $90.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $106.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.50%.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $1,043,293.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,827.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $231,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 25 shares of company stock valued at $2,381 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

