Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 87.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,375 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. South State CORP. lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 237.4% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $43.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.67 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

