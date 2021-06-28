Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,640 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TGT. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Target by 7,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 78.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.39.

NYSE TGT opened at $240.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a one year low of $116.73 and a one year high of $241.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.76.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

In other news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,841.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total transaction of $324,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,154.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,084 shares of company stock worth $8,705,658. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

