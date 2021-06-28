Northcape Capital Pty Ltd Acquires 13,867 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 35.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,867 shares during the period. Fomento Económico Mexicano makes up approximately 0.5% of Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $3,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 68.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 144.4% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the first quarter worth $40,000.

NYSE:FMX traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $84.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,367. The company has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.20. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $86.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. Research analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.5771 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is currently 466.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FMX shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.80.

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

