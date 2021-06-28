NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) PT Set at €44.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Posted by on Jun 28th, 2021

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) received a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective from equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential downside of 0.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NOEJ. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on NORMA Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on NORMA Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on NORMA Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on NORMA Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €46.67 ($54.90).

NORMA Group stock opened at €44.36 ($52.19) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €45.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.99. NORMA Group has a 12-month low of €22.04 ($25.93) and a 12-month high of €49.36 ($58.07). The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.76.

NORMA Group Company Profile

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Analyst Recommendations for NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ)

Receive News & Ratings for NORMA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NORMA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.