NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) PT Set at €44.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) received a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective from equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential downside of 0.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NOEJ. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on NORMA Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on NORMA Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on NORMA Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on NORMA Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €46.67 ($54.90).

Get NORMA Group alerts:

NORMA Group stock opened at €44.36 ($52.19) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €45.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.99. NORMA Group has a 12-month low of €22.04 ($25.93) and a 12-month high of €49.36 ($58.07). The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.76.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for NORMA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NORMA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.