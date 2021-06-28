Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

NSR stock opened at C$8.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a current ratio of 9.44. Nomad Royalty has a 52-week low of C$8.79 and a 52-week high of C$18.90. The stock has a market cap of C$501.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96.

Get Nomad Royalty alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$1.25 target price on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$1.25 target price on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$1.70 to C$1.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.