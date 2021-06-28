NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given New $213.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $168.00 to $213.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NKE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $171.88.

NKE stock opened at $154.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $93.57 and a fifty-two week high of $154.59.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 54.04% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at $289,882.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,727 shares of company stock valued at $5,542,232 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its position in shares of NIKE by 128.4% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

