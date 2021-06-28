Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Upgraded to Overweight at Stephens

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) was upgraded by Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

NCBS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.50.

Shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock opened at $71.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.50. The stock has a market cap of $703.58 million, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.68. Nicolet Bankshares has a 12-month low of $48.81 and a 12-month high of $86.25.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $51.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.60 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 30.93% and a return on equity of 12.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,051,000 after buying an additional 58,272 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 248,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,477,000 after purchasing an additional 11,495 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 40.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

