Nicholas Investment Partners LP Sells 389 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP decreased its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $7,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in Lam Research by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.2% during the first quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $634.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $625.98. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $292.28 and a 12 month high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 65.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total transaction of $3,171,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,965 shares of company stock valued at $9,519,206 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $740.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $682.86.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.