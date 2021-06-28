Nicholas Investment Partners LP Sells 346,922 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP trimmed its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 95.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 346,922 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Twilio were worth $5,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Twilio by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,749,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,618,466,000 after buying an additional 1,757,505 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Twilio by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,519,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,540,198,000 after buying an additional 205,428 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Twilio by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,737,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,715,000 after buying an additional 943,403 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Twilio by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,146,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $731,345,000 after buying an additional 333,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Twilio by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,789,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $608,941,000 after buying an additional 275,920 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

TWLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $410.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.80.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.19, for a total transaction of $18,522,405.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.60, for a total transaction of $318,606.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 137,523 shares of company stock valued at $48,782,968. 6.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $383.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $66.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.14 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a current ratio of 12.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $339.39. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $206.56 and a one year high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.44 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Further Reading: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.